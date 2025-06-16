Arizona Cardinals Poised to Exceed 2025 Win Total
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have steadily increased their win totals under head coach Jonathan Gannon through his first two years.
In 2023, the Cardinals managed four wins after wiping the slate entirely clean and missing Kyler Murray for the first half of the season.
2024 doubled Arizona's win total to eight with the Cardinals barely missing the postseason.
Now, expectations in the desert are fully fixated on making the playoffs.
PFF: Arizona Cardinals Will Increase Wins in 2025
Pro Football Focus believes the Cardinals will surpass their projected 8.5 win total this season.
Mason Cameron with the breakdown:
"What needs to go right: After finishing 27th in EPA allowed per dropback last season, Arizona's brass went to work overhauling Jonathan Gannon’s defense this offseason. First-round-caliber players Walter Nolen and Will Johnson were huge additions, and the signings of Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell to boost the Cardinals 31st 31st-ranked PFF pass-rushing grade will be a difference-maker in 2025.
"What could go wrong: For the defense to reach its full potential, the Cardinals will need to see contributions from many first-year players. Along with Nolen and Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke may need to play meaningful roles right out of the gate. While each is a decorated player who featured in the College Football Playoff, the NFL is another beast.
"PFF Projection: Over 8.5 wins (+100)"
How Arizona Cardinals Can Make That Happen
The Cardinals completely revamped their defense across the board through the offseason, potentially raising their ceiling from good to great in 2025.
How Arizona truly improves rests on the shoulders of Drew Petzing and Kyler Murray, as the Cardinals made no virtual changes to their personnel on that side of the ball.
There's hope the continuity can pay dividends, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride fully believes it will.
“We have so many weapons on this offense. I’m just so excited to see how (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and Kyler decide how to get the ball distributed to all these guys because there are so many weapons. And they can’t cover us all.
“If they try to and double one guy, then the other guy is going to be one-on-one and I’m comfortable in all our guys to win one-on-one matchups. I’m confident in all our guys to go out there and make plays when it comes to them. And I know that’s going to happen this year.”