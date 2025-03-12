ESPN: Cardinals Potentially Got Bargain in Top Free Agent
The Arizona Cardinals finally made that coveted splash signing in edge rusher Josh Sweat, inking the former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker to a reported four-year deal worth $76.4 million.
Sweat fills a massive need for the Cardinals, giving Arizona a premier pass rusher for under $20 million annually.
That's potentially a bargain for the big name backer, according to ESPN's Seth Walder:
ESPN: Josh Sweat Could Be Bargain For Arizona Cardinals
"Sweat is coming off what was, in some ways, a down season for him. From 2021 to 2023, Sweat recorded a well-above-average 21% pass rush win rate at edge and recorded 27.5 sacks in that span, postseason included. In 2024, his win rate at edge dropped to 11%, though he had 10.5 sacks, including the postseason," wrote Walder.
"He had a huge Super Bowl (2.5 sacks) and could have been the Super Bowl MVP. And part of what he showed in the Super Bowl -- pushing the pocket to put Patrick Mahomes under duress (as opposed to going around a blocker) -- doesn't always show up perfectly in the win rates. Sweat's pass rush get-off (time to cross the line of scrimmage) was much slower this season, slowing from 0.73 seconds in 2023 to 0.85 seconds, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That might not sound like a big change, but it is.
"Because of the numbers above, I was prepared to be somewhat critical of a Sweat signing. But the edge market has been much cheaper than I anticipated, and this isn't that much money when we compare it to past deals. After adjusting for cap inflation, Smith's $19.1 million APY value is roughly equivalent to Frank Clark's deal with the Chiefs in 2022 or Romeo Okwara's contract with the Lions in 2021. That seems fine, and there's some upside for the Cardinals. If he goes back to winning at the level he did prior to 2024 -- or keeps playing like he did in the Super Bowl -- then this signing is a bargain."
The Cardinals certainly hope he can continue his level of play, and his prior experience with names such as Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis give hope Arizona can maximize one of the biggest free agents they've landed in recent memory.