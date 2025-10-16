What Cardinals Practice Revealed About Kyler Murray and Other Key Players
ARIZONA -- After only holding a walk-through for their Wednesday practice, the Arizona Cardinals hit the actual field on Thursday, which led to some notable updates on key players ahead of their Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers.
Kyler Murray, dealing with a foot sprain, was out there today according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake - though he was throwing only to practice squad players.
Jacoby Brissett, who started last week in place of Murray, was throwing to receivers on the active roster alongside Kedon Slovis, who was activated from the practice squad last week as well.
Marvin Harrison Jr., who suffered a concussion on Sunday, was confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon to be in the league's concussion protocol ahead of Week 7.
Harrison was donning a yellow non-contact practice jersey according to PHNX's Bo Brack.
Cardinals' first-round pick Walter Nolen made his first ever appearance in pads for Arizona after missing the entirety of training camp, preseason and the first six weeks of the year with a calf injury that saw him placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
It's unknown if he'll play on Sunday, though the return to football activities is big.
According to Theo Mackie, Zay Jones and Emari Demercado were both not present at Thursday's practice.
Wednesday's estimated practice report looks as follows:
DNP -Kelvin Beachum (rest), Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee)
Limited -Kitan Crawford (ankle), Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), Darren Hall (quad), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Bam Knight (knee), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen III (calf), Darius Robinson (pec), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Michael Wilson (foot)
Full -Bilal Nichols (personal)
Since yesterday was only a walk-through, it's quite possible we see some statuses change.
The Cardinals will practice one more day before revealing game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful on Friday.
Arizona hosts the Packers as massive underdogs with State Farm Stadium set to play center stage in Week 7.
"Green Bay, a really good football team and well coached. They've got some really elite players in all three phases, so we got our work cut out for us. They're well coached. They do some really good things," Gannon told reporters.
"They generate explosives on offense. Defensively, they don't give them up. They can rush and cover. They stop the run well. Offensively, they run it well and throw the ball over people's heads. (A) bigtime challenge that we're looking forward to at home.”