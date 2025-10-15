Key Cardinals Fill Week 7 Injury Report vs Packers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed a lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals, who held a closed walk-through today, listed a total of 14 players with some sort of designation on Wednesday - which includes names such as Kyler Murray. Marvin Harrison Jr., Walter Nolen, Darius Robinson and more:
Cardinals Week 7 Injury Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee)
Limited - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), Darren Hall (quad), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Bam Knight (knee), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen III (calf), Darius Robinson (pec), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Michael Wilson (foot)
Full - Bilal Nichols (personal)
The biggest name on here is Murray, who missed Week 6 action with a foot sprain that reportedly could keep him out of action for multiple games. We'll see how his progress goes through the week.
Harrison was confirmed to be in concussion protocol by head coach Jonathan Gannon this morning. He hit his head on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium in the second quarter on Sunday and did not return.
Nolen saw his 21 day window for practicing open today, giving the Cardinals three weeks to remove him off the Physically Unable to Perform list. He hasn't practiced with the team all season after suffering a calf injury before training camp.
Robinson has missed the last two games with his pec injury.
Packers Week 7 Injury Report
DNP - Brandon McManus (quad), Zach Tom (oblique,back), Lukas Van Ness (foot), Devonte Wyatt (ankle)
Limited - Anthony Belton (ankle), Aaron Banks (groin/knee), Josh Jacobs (illness), Jacob Monk (hamstring), Jordan Morgan (knee), Christian Watson (knee), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle),
Full - Warren Brinson (ab/neck), Javon Bullard (concussion), Matthew Golden (shoulder)
Gannon, speaking with reporters today before the walk-through, knows the Cardinals have their work cut out for them:
"Green Bay, a really good football team and well coached. They've got some really elite players in all three phases, so we got our work cut out for us. They're well coached. They do some really good things. They generate explosives on offense.
"Defensively, they don't give them up. They can rush and cover. They stop the run well. Offensively, they run it well and throw the ball over people's heads. (A) bigtime challenge that we're looking forward to at home.”
The Cardinals and Packers will practice twice more this week.