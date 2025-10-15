Cardinals Provide Injury Update on Marvin Harrison Jr.
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is in concussion protocol, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"In the protocol, he's doing good," Gannon said when asked about the star receiver.
Harrison left the first half of Arizona's Week 6 battle against the Indianapolis Colts after his head slammed against the turf while making a catch.
After spending some time in the blue medical tent, he walked with trainers to the locker room and was visibly upset before being ruled out with a concussion.
More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 2025 Season
Harrison caught both of his targets for 32 yards before leaving action at Lucas Oil Stadium, which was unfortunate given the circumstances surrounding his "homecoming" after his father was a Hall of Fame receiver who played for Indianapolis.
Gannon also gave an update to Walter Nolen III - which you can read more about here.
Harrison, the team's No. 1 option at wide receiver, entered his sophomore season with hopes of making a splash after a disappointing rookie year.
Concerns surrounding his usage and overall involvement in Arizona's offense have bled into 2025, though Gannon has liked the progress of Harrison thus far:
“Excellent. Yeah, he is doing well. (We) have to continue to get him the ball. He's going to impact the game. I really liked his week of practice and the things that he was working on because coming from Week 3 to Week 4, we really didn't get to practice, so really last week (was) his kind of first week of practice there," Gannon said ahead of the Colts matchup.
"(There were) some things that we adjusted a little bit. Things that he was cognizant (of) and I think it showed up in the game. I think it's a stepping stone for him and I look forward to him playing well on Sunday.”
What Does Marvin Harrison Jr. Need to Do
The NFL has implemented a five-step return-to-play protocol for players who suffer a concussion, which Harrison will have to progress through before returning to the field:
- Symptom limited activity
- Aerobic exercise
- Football-specific exercise
- Club-based non-contract training drills
- Full football activity/clearance
The Cardinals return home to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, hoping to stop a four-game losing skid in the process.
Arizona is holding a closed walk-through today, so media members won't be able to see if Harrison is present at practice or if he's in a yellow non-contact jersey.