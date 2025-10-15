Cardinals Get Exciting News on Walter Nolen Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to welcome Walter Nolen III to the practice field for the first time in 2025, as head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the organization would open his 21-day practice window.
Nolen has been on Physically Unable to Perform since training camp after suffering a calf injury while training at the team facility.
"He'll be out there today," said Gannon.
"Hasn't played football in a while, but he's ready. He's fired up, and he's ready to get out there."
The Cardinals have 21 days to see Nolen practice before having to make a decision on him. Nolen can be activated to the roster at any time, though if he is not brought up to the active roster at the end of the window, he'll head to injured reserve.
"He probably gets more. [We] coach him up," Gannon said when asked about Nolen getting work in while being out.
Arizona desperately needs help along a defensive line that hasn't seen much pass rush production outside of Calais Campbell.
The Cardinals are 2-4 and ride a four-game losing streak entering their Week 7 clash against the Green Bay Packers. They'll have their bye week after this Sunday.
It's unknown exactly where Nolen is as far as his rehab goes and if he'll play against Green Bay - though the Cardinals were quite excited after the 2025 NFL Draft to land the Ole Miss defensive lineman at pick 16.
“It was a good night. We’re excited to add (DL) Walter Nolen III from Ole Miss. A guy we did a lot of work on. (We) scouted (him) through the fall, the Senior Bowl, the combine then we brought Walter in here for a (top) 30 visit. He impressed us the whole way," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said after the first round.
"The tape spoke for itself—violent, disruptive, high motor, tenacious, three-down player. It is hard to find those guys that can affect the pocket from the interior of the formation, so we’re really excited to add Walter."
Nolen arrived to the desert with plenty of hype thanks to his ability to wreck games - and while those expectations should be tempered for the foreseeable future, it is exciting to see the first-rounder make his way to the practice field.