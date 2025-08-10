Why Arizona Cardinals' Preseason Win is Reason For Optimism
The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off a win to kick off the 2025 preseason. The time for overreactions is upon us.
There's nothing about the final score that will ultimately mean anything heading into the 2025 regular season. But it did provide plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the state of the Cardinals' roster.
Putting aside the obvious early-game blunders, and, of course, gaffes committed by the third- and fourth-stringers late in the second half, the Cardinals provided these looks into who they can become in 2025.
While there were multiple positives to glean, one factor in the eventual 20-17 win says the most about Arizona's readiness to compete and contend in the coming NFL season.
Arizona Cardinals' Depth On Display
The Cardinals' defensive front put plenty of pressure on Kansas City's backups. That led to two interceptions by the second- and third-string secondary.
Perhaps this might seem like a small, obvious outcome. But the fact is, this time last season, Arizona's defensive starters were struggling to put up much of a fight along the defensive line. Keep in mind, Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell did not play a snap.
Darius Robinson, Jordan Burch, L.J. Collier and even Dante Stills looked good. If that's Arizona's second wave of defensive linemen (depending on the health of first-round pick Walter Nolen III), the Cardinals are in much better shape.
On the offensive side, backup QB Jacoby Brissett did exactly what was asked of him. It may not have been flashy, but he completed five of eight passes for two touchdowns.
Outside of his initial drive (exacerbated by pass protection issues) he was poised and accurate. The Cardinals have a legitimate backup option if Kyler Murray were to go down.
There is some question of the OL depth, but the Cardinals are finally set up with two things: young talent, and proficient depth players behind that talent.
That's not to say the threat of injury couldn't still derail the 2025 season. Underperformance or poor schematics could still affect Arizona's chances at a playoff run.
But for the first time in what feels like forever, the Cardinals have stability through and through. Roster stability, coaching stability and front office stability.
What they do with that is up to them. Execution is still the ultimate deciding factor in 2025.
Cardinals fans should feel much better about the squad they've got in front of them this season.