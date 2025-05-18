Cardinals Projected to Hit 10 Wins in 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made the most of their offseason through both free agency and the NFL draft, improving their roster after an eight-win season saw them just narrowly miss the postseason.
Now, the Cardinals are expected to take another step forward in head coach Jonathan Gannon's third season, and Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes that will happen - projecting Arizona to hit ten wins in 2025 following the release of their schedule.
Cardinals Should Keep Stacking Wins
"The Cardinals faded fast after a 6–4 start last season. Maybe they’ll finish better this season with the influx of talent the defense gained this offseason, including the splash signing of Josh Sweat and draft selections of Walter Nolen and Will Johnson. The Cardinals have a favorable early schedule, starting at New Orleans before a home meeting with Carolina," Manzano wrote.
The Cardinals - in terms of opponent win percentage from last year - have the fifth-easiest schedule in the league.
Along with Sweat, the Cardinals signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell to beef up their front seven in free agency. Those three faces turned Arizona's presence in the trenches from a weakness to an undoubted strength moving into the draft.
That was further amplified with the selection of Nolen and third-round pick Jordan Burch. Arizona tallied six of seven draft picks to the defensive side of the ball, making it clear what their goal for the offseason was.
On offense, the Cardinals return the same exact group of weapons from last season, banking on continuity from Kyler Murray down the depth chart.
General manager Monti Ossenfort certainly believes so.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out," said Ossenfort after the draft.
"I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group.
If the defense performs up to expectations and the Cardinals' offense can take the next step, Arizona should be hitting ten wins with ease in 2025.