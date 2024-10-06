Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Goes Viral After TD Run
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray struck first blood in Week 5's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in electric fashion.
After Arizona's defense forced a three-and-out, the Cardinals received possession. After finding tight end Trey McBride on a 22-yard gain, Murray kept the ball on a quarterback keeper and went untouched on a 50-yard run to the end zone.
Murray knew he was gone, too - putting his hand up to celebrate before he even crossed the 40-yard line.
According to Next Gen Stats, Murray reached a top speed of 21.27 mph on his 50-yard TD run, the fastest speed by a quarterback as a ball carrier over the last eight seasons.
Social media has been bouncing since the play.
Emmanuel Acho: "Kyler Murray just threw the up the sign from 43 yards out, then scored!! This is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen done to the Niners defense."
Josh Callaway: "Kyler Murray signaling that he knew he was gone at the 44-yard line with defenders right on his tail is peak Kyler Murray."
Jordan Schultz: "Kyler Murray just went all Babe Ruth."
What Murray did was impressive, though against an extremely tough 49ers squad, it makes it even more eye-opening he was able to pull off a play of that magnitude.
“I feel like every time we're there, the sun's hitting. The field seems a little greener. It's a beautiful scenery, so I'm excited to be out there," Murray said about playing in Santa Clara before touching on San Francisco's defense.
“I think we have scored (on) the first drive of every game, but you have to sustain it, especially against a team like this. They played in the Super Bowl, playoff-caliber team, we're going to have to do it for four quarters. One drive is not going to beat this team. We know that, so we have to continue to sustain drives and put the ball in the end zone. We don't want to be kicking field goals against a team like this.”
