Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Helps Make NFL History
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray helped make NFL history in Week 2.
A total of eight quarterbacks who were No. 1 overall picks are facing each other in one week - the most in league history according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Murray, taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, hosts the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young, taken in 2023.
The oldest in Matthew Stafford (2009) faces off against the freshest top pick in Cam Ward (2025) while other matchups such as Trevor Lawrence (2021) vs Joe Burrow (2020) and Caleb Williams (2024) vs Jared Goff (2016) is also on deck.
Arizona moves into Week 2 with a 1-0 record and massive expectations of making the postseason. Though football is a team sport, the Cardinals will need Murray to reach new heights.
Some would say there's pressure on Murray - though he doesn't see it that way.
“Honestly, I don't really feel pressure. I don't know if I told you that, but I trust the work that I put in (and my) God-gifted abilities. I just go out there and play. The anxieties of just what's to come… there is a certain pressure around just in the world of football," Murray told reporters before the season.
"Everybody's excited to see what everybody's going to do but I try to ignore that as much as possible. Block it all out, be where my feet are and just hone in on that. To be honest, all of it's just distractions. It's just a lot of distractions that take away from the individuals playing the game mental (heath) and what we really have to do in us go out there and execute.”
Murray has full faith in the Cardinals reaching the playoffs in their third season under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“I know what we can be. Again, that's just me talking and none of that matters. We still have to go out there, execute and do it," said Murray.
"As far as (the) roster goes, I think we're in a place where we can be very confident in what we have and feel like if we just go out there and execute, that’s enough. (We) don't have to be heroes, but at the end of the day, (the) ball has to be rolled out there and we have to go do it.”