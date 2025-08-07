Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Snaps Back at Critics
ARIZONA -- There's no questioning the magnitude of what lies ahead for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Murray enters his seventh season in the league with just one playoff appearance and no wins. The former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick has seen highs and lows through his stint in the desert, though with what many believe to be the top roster Arizona's seen in some time, there's pressure for Murray to hold his end of the bargain.
Murray's one of the most polarizing figures in all of Arizona sports, and ahead of a pivotal 2025, he sat down with Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo to discuss a few of his criticisms:
Kyler Murray Fires Back at Critics
When host John Gambadoro highlighted deep ball accuracy, elevating teammates around him and finishing the season strong, Murray was given a chance to respond:
"First one, accuracy, I don't think - accuracy has never been an issue in my game. That's just me talking to ya'll," Murray said.
"Obviously we weren't explosive - we weren't as explosive as we wanted to be last year or the fans wanted us to be as far as going downfield. But as far as making explosive plays, there was explosive plays all over the field. We ran the hell out of the ball.
"... As long as the ball gets to the end zone and we put 7 or 3 on the board - I may be frustrated at times personally just like ya'll. We all get frustrated but hell, what's best for the team? What's best for winning?
"As far as accuracy goes I've never not been accurate. That's egregious."
Full clip:
Cardinals Believe Kyler Murray Set for Massive 2025 Season
With another year of experience under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and more continuity with his weapons, the Cardinals believe Murray is in store for his best season yet.
"He's done such a good job of embracing that aspect of the job. It's hard to pinpoint whether it's leadership or vision or command of the huddle. I think he's doing a lot at a really high level right now," said Petzing earlier in camp.
After Murray spoke about doing the little things right at a "boring" level, Gannon added:
"Yeah, That's competitive stamina. Do what your coached to do over and over and over when it's not sexy at times. ... I think he's done a good job of that. I know what he's talking about. ... I'll never question his decision-making. I know what we coach and I know what he's allowed to do and what he sees, but I trust him to make the right decision and make plays for us. I really do."