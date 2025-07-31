Kyler Murray Depending On Work Ethic Ahead Make-or-Break Season
It's Year Seven, and Kyler Murray’s NFL legacy could be on the line.
Just one playoff appearance and zero postseason wins in his first six years as the Arizona Cardinals’ starter hasn’t been the start Murray, or Arizona, was looking for, but Murray is working tirelessly to change things.
"The goal is to win each day," Murray said after training camp on Monday. "I'm trying to focus on today, get better today, and be consistent."
Murray isn’t new to high expectations, as he’s been the face of every level of football he’s played in since his youth, but his NFL career has gone differently.
Despite being the No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year in 2019, Murray isn’t the face of the NFL — he’s just another starting quarterback. By some measures, he’s begun to slip as more and more young QBs have entered and taken the league by storm.
Murray is seen as a respectable, yet not elite, quarterback by many analysts, but inside the Cardinals’ facilities, things are different.
Murray is the face of the franchise — one searching for its first Super Bowl in its 100-plus-year history — and the Cardinals’ QB understands this. He realizes he needs to be at his best for his team to play its best and succeed at the highest level.
"When you've been doing it your whole life at the best of the best level, it's one of those things where it's boring doing the right (expletive) over and over again, but I would say that's probably the secret," Murray said.
"Those type of things at this position, that's the kicker. Don't get bored playing, they tell me that all of the time, so that's definitely something for me I always stick to."
While it might seem cliché, Murray is focused on repetition — over and over again — doing the “boring” stuff until he perfects it.
This has allowed Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to get on the same page, as they both agree that the boring reps are the ones that can allow the Cardinals to reach the next level.
"Obviously this is Year Three in the system with Drew, but I know what he wants," Murray said. "And he knows what I like."
The relationship between a quarterback and his offensive coordinator is as important as any on the football field, and it seems like Murray and Petzing are on the same wavelength. That doesn’t mean every practice goes smoothly, though.
Murray was visibly upset after Monday’s training camp session — the first one with pads — and let reporters know how he felt.
"We hadn't had a bad day (on offense) until today, so it's a little frustrating I have to talk to you after all that," the quarterback said.
It’s not always easy. There will be bumps and bruises along the way, and Murray understands that.
In the six years Murray has been the leader of the Cardinals' offense, he’s gone through late-season collapses, frustrating seasons and an ACL tear. He understands that the road to success isn’t smooth, and that’s what’s made him a better football player.
In high school and college he was always the best — winning awards and championships — but his NFL stint hasn’t quite been the same.
Murray is the key to a Cardinals title, and the work he’s putting in day after day will be what gets Arizona to where it wants to go. But it won’t be easy.
“He's just been such a great leader. He talks to all the guys, uplifts everybody. It really brings out the best in everybody. When it's time to turn that switch on, it's time to go fast and go hard, he's the first one to get everybody going," Marvin Harrison Jr. explained.
As not only the leader on the field but off of it, Murray’s maturity progression over the years might be the biggest improvement of his game, and he should use that to his advantage in 2025.
With an improved roster around him, now is the time for Kyler Murray to show what he’s made of — and it all comes back to the little things, both physically and mentally.