Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Suffers Injury Scare vs Titans
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals nearly lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury suffered in the third quarter.
The team first ruled him as questionable before he eventually returned.
Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett was in for Arizona for only a few plays.
Murray has been Arizona's unquestioned starter since first arriving to the Cardinals back in 2019. He's battled injuries practically through his entire career, though last season was the first full year he was healthy.
Thus far, Murray has thrown for 742 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions on the year entering this week.
Naturally, Murray has taken a lot of blame for Arizona's slow starts offensively.
“We have to come out faster," Murray told reporters this week.
"Honestly, I wish I could tell you what it was as far as in the moment and even hindsight. We have to show up to the stadium ready to play because it's kind of putting us behind the eight ball against the good defenses that we've played so far. It won't suffice going forward.”
Many had hoped the Cardinals would use Murray's athleticism more - and that came to fruition today, when he scampered for a 12-yard touchdown run and hit an interesting celebration to pair.
Murray's had to deal with plenty of injuries to the Cardinals to begin 2025, notably losing top running backs in James Conner and Trey Benson.
Without those two, the offense was expected to be a bit more predicated on Murray's arm as opposed to their typical run-heavy approach under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
“Yeah, it's tough to lose any of them. You never want to see any of your boys, teammates go out. But he'll be back. We'll be back. I'm confident in that next man up. I have full faith in the running back room. Those guys have to step up and I know that they will," Murray told reporters this week.
"... Obviously with James and Trey, you know what you're getting. Super confident in those two guys. I'm excited (for) these three guys (and) they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skillset and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting. I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity.”
The Cardinals lead the Titans in the third quarter as of publish.