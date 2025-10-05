Kyler Murray Breaks Out Slap Celebration After Cardinals TD
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals' offense has found life, and quarterback Kyler Murray has found a new celebration.
Murray scurried for 12-yard run to put Arizona up 14-3 over the Tennessee Titans early in their Week 5 matchup. After he crossed the plane, he pulled out a power slap celebration.
The sport of power slapping has blown up thanks to the internet, and like team writer Darren Urban said, a quick google search might be entertaining.
It was good to see Murray use his legs to find the end zone, though some wished he had brought back the mediation celebration he previously did when scoring with his legs.
Arizona now leads 21-3 as of publish.
Murray met with reporters ahead of today's matchup. Here's a few of his quotes:
On the development of his connection and rapport with TE Trey McBride:
“Honestly, I would say just reps, time on task and his ability… he's a great football player. I think when you play with guys like that, it's easy. It makes it easier, nothing's forced. It just kind of happens. We didn't force it. He is just a great football player. He’s got a really good feel for zones and he's able to get open against man. For me, it’s just to put the ball in his vicinity, he's probably going to catch it.”
On when his connection with McBride started to click:
“My first year, I didn't get really many reps with Trey. His rookie year with him, I didn't really get many reps because (former Cardinals TE) Zach (Ertz) was here, but I'd probably say when I came back from the injury, he was just somebody I could rely on. He was always friendly, always open, continued to make plays and that gives you confidence.”
On the difference between practice and game reps:
“In practice guys can make all types of plays, but in the game, how does it look? Are we making plays in the game? I think they are definitely two different things.”
On if there’s anything someone can say or do to make him feel better after a bad play:
“Not really… nah.”
On how he supported Harrison Jr. last game after bad plays:
“Everybody on that field, on that team (and) in the locker room has been in a situation where you just feel like shit after a play that you feel like you let everybody down or you missed a play that you felt like you should have made. You’re in front of thousands of people, everybody's watching on TV, prime time. We've all been there. There is nothing that really anybody can necessarily do. The ‘pats on the back’ kind of make you even more frustrated. In that moment, was it second quarter or whatever it was? It doesn't really matter, we’re in this together. That's really what it comes down to. We're in it together. I have your back. We’re going to keep going.”
On the offense not generating many explosive plays:
“All I'll say about that is, yeah, definitely it's frustrating. Obviously, you want to be more explosive, so I think in turn that comes down to execution. When the plays are there, we have to make them.”
On whether it’s challenging to not get lost in the big picture what if’s:
“I think it's just discipline. The human in me wants to but being grounded and rooted in what's going on today. (I’m) worried about today. (I’m) not focused on the future. That allows me to kind of be where my feet are and be appreciative of what we are. 2-2. This isn’t college. We're still in the thick of it.”
On whether he believes the adversity Harrison Jr. faced on Thursday night’s first half lit a spark for him:
“I couldn't tell you, honestly. I just know he was hooping.”
On the announcement of the new training facility:
“It’s beautiful. I don’t know when it’s coming out, but I hope I’m here to see it.”