Cardinals React to Will Hernandez Signing

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back a locker room favorite.

Donnie Druin

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of OL Will Hernandez, welcoming back a former starter and locker room favorite.

Hernandez tore his ACL in Week 5 of 2024's season and was recently medically cleared to return.

"He's a good player, but coming off a major injury so we'll get him in and get him caught up, healthy and ready to go," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.

"He's mean and nasty."

Cardinals Welcome Back Will Hernandez to OL Room

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) against the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hernandez enters a 2025 Cardinals offensive line room with starters already established in LG Evan Brown and RG Isaiah Adams.

Gannon confirmed both would retain their starting roles - though when Hernandez is healthy, the Cardinals could evaluate their interior play and move from there. There's no timeline for Hernandez's return to action, as he was placed on PUP immediately upon his official signing with the Cardinals.

Brown was a consistent starter on the left side in 2024 while Adams secured starting duties at right guard later in the season after replacing Hernandez and rotating with Trystan Colon.

"He plays the right way. He's always got a good attitude. He's a good player, but that's like a lot of our guys. So that's what we're trying to build a team with. I'm pleased where that's at with everybody," Gannon continued on Hernandez.

He says it was an easy decision to bring "Mijo" back into the locker room.

"Yeah. Yeah. We're always trying to do what's best for the team, obviously. When we got on the phone with Will, I felt like he wanted to be here," he said.

"I have a good relationship with Will, but he knew we had to do what was best for us, first, with him unfortunately coming off the injury, and we had a really good talk with him. Sat him down and said, 'here's exactly what we're thinking.' Monti [Ossenfort] and I with the offense coordinator, o-line coach and then talked to the o-line. But honestly, whoever we bring in, he's [Hernandez] a little bit of a unicorn because he's been here for two years."

It's unclear exactly when Hernandez will fully return to football activities, or what his role will be upon full health - though his re-addition to the Cardinals should be beneficial in multiple ways.

Arizona's first preseason game is this Saturday (August 9) against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium.

