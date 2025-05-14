Cardinals Regular Season Opener Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly open the 2025 regular season against the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill.
The Cardinals will again be road dogs to start the season, a common theme in recent scheduling years:
Cardinals Schedule Trends
- Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).
- Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.
- This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
- In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.
Other Cardinals Schedule Rumors
The Cardinals very likely won't be playing on Thanksgiving after the NFL announced the Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arizona is reportedly facing the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football early in the season - you can read more about that here.
That will be their first Thursday Night game since facing New Orleans at home back in 2022.
The Cardinals also won't be playing any international games.
Cardinals 2025 Opponents
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
When is the Full 2025 NFL Schedule Released?
The full schedule will be released later today (Wednesday, May 14) at 5:00 PM MST.