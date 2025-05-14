All Cardinals

Cardinals Regular Season Opener Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road to begin the season.

Donnie Druin

Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) looks to blitz against the Saints during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) looks to blitz against the Saints during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly open the 2025 regular season against the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill.

The Cardinals will again be road dogs to start the season, a common theme in recent scheduling years:

Cardinals Schedule Trends

- Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).

- Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.

- This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).

- In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.

Other Cardinals Schedule Rumors

The Cardinals very likely won't be playing on Thanksgiving after the NFL announced the Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona is reportedly facing the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football early in the season - you can read more about that here.

That will be their first Thursday Night game since facing New Orleans at home back in 2022.

The Cardinals also won't be playing any international games.

Cardinals 2025 Opponents

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

When is the Full 2025 NFL Schedule Released?

The full schedule will be released later today (Wednesday, May 14) at 5:00 PM MST.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

