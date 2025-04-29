Cardinals Release 2 Players After Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released offensive lineman Matthew Jones and tight end Bernhard Seikovits, according to the team.
This comes shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, where they added seven drafted players and six undrafted players.
Jones initially came in the league as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, though he didn't make final roster cuts and spent most of the season unsigned before Arizona brought him on after Christmas of last year.
He signed a reserve/futures contract after the season ended.
Seikovits arrived to the Cardinals in 2021 as part of the league's International Player Pathway after playing Austrain football.
Because Arizona is allowed to carry an extra player with the international exemption, he's been with the Cardinals every year since but only as a practice squad player.
Offseason strength and conditioning programs have already begun for the Cardinals, and rookie minicamp is soon approaching on May 9-11.
Voluntary Organized Team Activities for Arizona are from May 28-30 and June 3-5 before Minicamp begins June 10-12.
Training camp is expected to start in late July, though no dates have been solidified yet.
Arizona improved their win total to eight in 2024, and with some strong additions coming in free agency and the draft, the Cardinals are fully expected to be postseason contenders moving into 2025.
“Yeah, I think there's consideration in every spot. I think that never really ends," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters when asked about adding more players before camp.
"I think what's going to happen is there's going to be another round of players that come available here in the next couple weeks as teams add the players that they drafted and add the players that they sign in for agency."