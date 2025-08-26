Cardinals Release Promising DB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals continue cutting their roster down to 53 players ahead of today's 1 PM MST deadline.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Darren Hall has been released by the team.
Hall was projected to make the final roster in our predictions.
The Cardinals previously released these 12 names yesterday as well:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Darren Hall Was Underrated Cardinals DB
Hall was a surprise addition last year when he made the final 53 after an impressive preseason, and that form only continued into 2025's iteration of training camp.
“Yeah, I thought it was great. He tackled well. The interception was awesome," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Hall after his preseason pick in Week 1.
"‘D’ Hall to me, he's a very fast processor. He is extremely intelligent. He has great movement skills and he can play multiple positions. He has good ball skills. You saw that tonight. That was a great pick, I thought. But he's a good piece for us, there's no doubt.”
Hall first entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He spent two full seasons with Atlanta and a brief stop with the Indianapolis Colts before landing with the Cardinals in the 2024 offseason.
Hall made plenty of noise as an underrated safety/corner hybrid for the Cardinals, making the final roster last year and playing in four games before being released in November.
He briefly re-signed with the Colts before being waived and eventually re-signing with the Cardinals on a reserve/futures deal this past offseason.
Arizona seems very high on Hall, and it's fully expected they'd bring him back on the practice squad should he clear waivers.
Where Cardinals DB Room Sits After Hall Cut
Hall's departure could mean a few things.
Rookie safety Kitan Crawford has impressed this training camp, and the seventh-round pick might have just made the final roster with Hall departing.
If the Cardinals are purely looking at the cornerback room, either Kei'Trel Clark, Denzel Burke or Elijah Jones can now consider themselves safe.