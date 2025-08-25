Predicting Arizona Cardinals Final Roster
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are less than 24 hours away from having their roster trimmed down to 53 players.
It's been a long month of training camp and preseason activities, giving figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon numerous evaluation tools to decide who should and shouldn't be in the desert once the regular season arrives.
Before we begin and this final roster gets shredded - a few notes.
PUP/IR Guys
The Cardinals have numerous guys that are expected to land on Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Injured Reserve (IR). Names such as Walter Nolen, Will Hernandez, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari, Christian Jones, Hayden Conner and Justin Jones are all candidates to do so.
Basically, Arizona has to identify each individual timeline and assess factors such as their ability to be ready within the first four weeks of the season (which they'd be required to miss if placed on either list).
That directly impacts which roster spots will be open and for exactly how long. If they land on PUP or IR, they don't count against the 53. There's different rules for each and our friends at Cards Wire did a great article outlining them.
For the sake of this roster exercise, I believe only Nolen won't be on some sort of list to start the season from the aforementioned injured players.
Let's roll.
Projecting Arizona Cardinals Final 53 Roster
QB - Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett
No surprises here, especially after the team officially released Tune today.
RB - James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, DeeJay Dallas
Some want Michael Carter to make the team, though Demercado and Dallas both wear multiple hats as pass protectors and special teams guys - which go a long way in deciding who gets a game day jersey.
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, Greg Dortch, Simi Fehoko, Xavier Weaver
The Cardinals could very well keep five guys at the spot, though Weaver seems to have earned the trust as a speedy guy who is still developing. Fehoko really shined this summer in limited opportunities.
TE - Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek
Business as usual in the tight end room, who get plenty of run with OC Drew Petzing loving 12 and 13 personnel.
OL - Paris Johnson, Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Jon Gaines, Josh Fryar
I believe the Cardinals will take their time with Will Hernandez and place him on PUP to begin the year, which frees a spot for the undrafted Josh Fryar after a strong summer. Arizona has swing players with Beachum and Gaines under the starting five.
Christian Jones and Hayden Conner were injured during preseason activity, so I'm expecting them to land on either PUP or IR to start the year.
DL - Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen, Dante Stills, Elijah Simmons, L.J. Collier
This conversation would be much more interesting if Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones were healthy - but alas they are not. Simmons has made noise as an UDFA and with the aforementioned names still battling to get healthy, he squeezes on.
OLB - Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Xavier Thomas
Burch and Thomas both respectively had strong preseason campaigns, making this room stacked with talent from top to bottom. Hopefully both are only beginning their growth.
This will be very interesting to monitor if/when BJ Ojulari returns to full health.
ILB - Mack Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cody Simon
The Cardinals say bye to Owen Pappoe here but hope to snag him back on the practice squad.
CB - Garrett Williams, Max Melton, Will Johnson, Elijah Jones, Darren Hall, Denzel Burke
Injuries to Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting push some talent up the pecking order. Outside of the Williams, Melton and Johnson trio, it truly is anybody's guess. For me, Jones impressed in a must-have-it environment while Hall is too versatile and Burke is the youngest out of the group, leaving out Kei'Trel Clark.
S - Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford
Five safeties??? You bet. The Cardinals utilize them plenty. Crawford really is the wild card here but I believe the rookie has done enough to warrant some development on special teams after a fun camp/preseason.
Specialists - Chad Ryland, Aaron Brewer and Blake Gillikin
Another year of continuity for one of the league's best special teams units.