Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Eying UFL Star
With training camp right around the corner for the Arizona Cardinals, the team is open to adding some more faces to the competition throughout the roster.
A notable UFL player, Kyon Barrs, will be getting two workout opportunities this week, including with the Cardinals.
According to Pro Football Network's James Larsen, Barrs is working out for the Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.
Arizona Cardinals Working Out Kyon Barrs
Barrs spent the majority of his collegiate career down south with the Arizona Wildcats before attending USC for his final year of college football. He went undrafted in 2024 and battled for a permanent home. After initially signing with the Tennessee Titans, Barrs found a spot with the Seattle Seahawks and competed for a roster spot throughout the preseason.
Unfortunately, Barrs was released in September and couldn't find a new team. He turned to the UFL to continue his dream of playing professional football, where he became a full-time starter for the Arlington Renegades. In the 2024 season, he recorded 23 tackles and a sack in 20 games.
Now, Barrs is getting another chance to get into the NFL with workouts scheduled with the Cardinals as well as the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cardinals bolstered their defensive line this offseason perhaps more than any other position. Both veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson were signed through free agency, while Walter Nolen was selected with the team's first round pick. Those three join a core of guys fighting for a roster spot including LJ Collier, Bilal Nichols, and Justin Jones - don't forget about youngsters Darius Robinson and Dante Stills.
In total, the defensive line has as much, if not the most competition across the board compared to anywhere else. Although Barrs brings big-man strength to the table at over 300 lbs to help anchor the run defense, he will need to stand out big time to earn a spot in the desert.