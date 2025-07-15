Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Eying UFL Star

Breaking: @XFLRenegades DT Kyon Barrs has workouts scheduled with the #Cardinals & #Bengals this week, per source.



The 23-year-old USC product, who spent time with the #Seahawks in 2024, is fresh off a productive #UFL season: totaling 23 tackles, 1 TFL, & a sack as a rotational… pic.twitter.com/etqoiFve0c