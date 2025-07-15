Arizona Cardinals Absolutely Should Rescue 'Frustrated' Commanders Star
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't have many holes on their roster after a hefty offseason of defensive investment - though when you flip to the offensive side of the ball, there's a few spots that could use some extra ammo.
None shine brighter than the Cardinals' need for a new weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray.
Arizona's running it back with the same crew from before - which inspires hope more continuity can get the job done, though many believe the Cardinals are missing one final weapon to fully prepare for a postseason push.
Enter: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin.
Terry McLaurin Would be Perfect for Arizona Cardinals
A team like the Commanders would certainly not be wise to just trade one of the best wideouts in the league - though McLaurin clearly isn't happy with Washington refusing to pay him:
"With how the market is today it conveys what guys of my caliber are deserving of. I feel I fit in that box because of how I've carried myself on and off the field," McLaurin said today (h/t ESPN).
"I don't want to feel like you have to beg for someone to see your worth and value. Everything in previous regimes and now I've done everything asked of me.
"... It's obviously the compensation, but it's kind of like the confusion. All year you feel like you're a part of something. You earned the right to be a captain.
"When you have that type of production, when you know how people value you and see you have told you to your face and then you see how it's progressing until this point, that's very disappointing. I'm just trying to get some clarity. Shoot it to me straight."
McLaurin, a multi-time Pro Bowl wideout and All-Pro last season, has registered 1,000-yard years in all but his rookie season, which ended with 919 in 14 games played.
The Ohio State product has produced in every opportunity, and should he emerge as an option, the Cardinals absolutely should pounce.
If Arizona truly wants to solidify their push for the postseason in 2025, the Cardinals have both the draft capital and salary cap space to make a trade and new contract work for McLaurin, who has potential to change Drew Petzing's offense almost overnight.
Spotrac has McLaurin's market value estimated at $31.1 million per season.
With a firmly entrenched rushing attack and names such as Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., another weapon for Murray would not only round out Arizona's arsenal of firepower ahead of the regular season - it would also help round out the roster as a whole.
It sounds like a trade only capable when powering up the Xbox and starting a new franchise mode in Madden, though the trade would make sense for both McLaurin and the Cardinals' offense.
We're roughly a week out from training camp, and the likelihood of any crazy moves occurring is extremely minimal - which includes McLaurin.
However, when opportunity knocks, general manager Monti Ossenfort at least has to look at the Ring camera.
That opportunity may be coming soon if the Commanders continue to stay firm on their stance of not paying one of their top players.