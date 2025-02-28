Cardinals Reveal Future of Starting OL
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of questions to solve moving into the 2025 offseason - one of which comes at right tackle.
Signed last offseason on a two-year deal worth $30 million, Jonah Williams played one quarter for Arizona before suffering a knee injury which kept him out until after the bye week. Williams played the next four games before re-injuring the same knee and landing on injured reserve.
Now, Williams enters the final year of his contract after suffering a season-ending injury, and speculation has run rampant on his future in Arizona.
When meeting with reporters ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered the following on Williams:
"Jonah is working hard. Jonah is working extremely hard as he did this season. I think a little bit of what is underrated about what Jonah did this season is how he was able to work himself back," said Ossenfort.
"It would have been really easy for Jonah to just say, 'Hey, I'm going to sit back and let this heal up.' For him to come back and play and play at a pretty high level when he came back [was great]. Really not going to get into specifics on his injury, but he is progressing well, and looking forward to having him back next year."
It sure seems like the Cardinals don't plan on cutting Williams.
During exit interviews at the end of the season, Williams was spotted walking around with a knee brace and crutches.
According to OverTheCap, designating Williams as a post-June 1 cut would save Arizona around $10 million. The Cardinals did a similar move with tackle D.J. Humphries last offseason.
Had Arizona wanted to move on, tackle Christian Jones would be next on the depth chart. Backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum - who filled in quite well for Williams after his injury - could possibly retire this offseason.
Regardless of Williams' presence on the roster, Arizona still may opt to add another tackle through the next few months.
The Cardinals have roughly $70 million in cap space and six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.