Arizona Cardinals Must Answer This Question in Preseason
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of expectations on their offense coming into the 2025 season.
After a relative letdown through the air in 2024, GM Monti Ossenfort opted to run back nearly the entire group of playmakers offensively, looking for it all to finally click in year three.
That lends itself to questions, however.
Whether or not the Cardinals establish themselves as true playoff contenders as the season progresses will hinge very heavily on whether or not this group can produce.
According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, that group is the biggest question that must be answered in the 2025 preseason.
Davenport's question is one many fans are asking: Can Kyler Murray and the Arizona Passing Game Get Untracked?
"The Arizona Cardinals were decidedly mediocre last year where the passing game was concerned: 18th in passing yards per game (214.1) and 20th in passing touchdowns," Davenport wrote.
"Not exactly what the Redbirds were hoping for from a $230 million quarterback, a top-five overall pick at wide receiver and a star tight end."
"Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing told reporters that he believes Murray is becoming more comfortable as the team's offensive leader."
"I think he's just getting more and more comfortable in that role," he said. "Certainly, as a young player, it's hard. You're in the room with guys that are older than you and have been through a lot of football, and now he's kind of transitioning. He's probably one of the older guys in the offensive room and the team in general."
"That hasn’t carried over to the practice field, where Arizona's passing game has been hit-or-miss in camp.
"Murray hasn't taken a preseason snap since the 2021 season, but with the 27-year-old entering a make-or-break season and the QB declaring himself recovered from his 2022 ACL tear, it might not be a bad idea to let the others get some game reps before the season," Davenport continued.
It's a blend of multiple factors. Murray needs to play better, second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to take a step forward, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs to find a way to get his playmakers (other than his TEs) the ball at a more consistant rate.
The NFL preseason may not usually mean a whole lot in terms of record or final scores, and the schemes are often watered-down versions of what's to come in the regular season, but the question will remain until there's evidence of a coming change.