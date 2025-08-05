Cardinals Star Set to Return From Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals confirmed second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will return to practice on Tuesday.
Michael Wilson, JJ Russell, Jonathan Gaines, and Simi Fehoko all are set to miss practice today due to various injuries.
Arizona is coming off two second consecutive days of rest following their red and white practice on Saturday. Harrison missed three straight practices due to knee soreness, but the Cardinals were adamant they were simply being cautious with the Ohio State product.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Impressing During Training Camp
Harrison has looked explosive during his second camp, catching nearly everything coming his way and looking much more refined in 2025 after a rookie season where the player himself admitted things just couldn't go his way.
“I thought he had a hell of a year,” Gannon said of Harrison. “It’s the expectations of when he came into the league. But there were some plays I feel like we left out there. And there are a lot of variables that go into that, but he wanted to work on [his strength]. He thought I’d help his game both in the air and when he gets the ball in his hands.
“I’m good with that. He’s moving around good. He’s having a heck of a camp right now. It takes a little bit of time.”
Harrison added serious muscle to his frame and looks far more confident in his abilities compared to this time last year.
Recently on Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke, Harrison spoke about his transformation:
“It started with me,” Harrison said.
“I evaluate myself and place myself to a very high standard so any time that you don’t have the success you know you’re capable of, got to go back to drawing boards, figure out where can I get better, where can I improve? I feel like I started with my body, start there. And obviously everything else is going to kind of take care of itself with the skillsets and developing my abilities on the field, but I started there and kind of went from there.”
The Cardinals are set to play Harrison and other starters during preseason play, as confirmed by Gannon ahead of Tuesday's practice.
“I told them last night they're going to play. I think it's the best thing for our team this year. I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, it's the best thing to do for our guys.”
Harrison played just three snaps last preseason, so it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals handle his workload in 2025.
However, after missing multiple practices, the Cardinals gain their top wideout back.