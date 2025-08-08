Arizona Cardinals' Rising RB Could Help Win Your Fantasy League
The Arizona Cardinals have a true RB1 in James Conner, but there's a new element to the ground game that might emerge as a positive force.
Second-year RB Trey Benson has been widely expected to take on a larger portion of carries in 2025. As a complementary piece to Conner, serving more of a speed and agility role than the bruiser ahead of him, Benson provides a high level of upside.
There's question as to whether or not the actual volume will be there, but multiple members of the Cardinals (including Conner himself) have assured fans that Benson is poised to take on a larger role.
With that in mind, here's why Benson may be a smart fantasy football handcuff alongside Conner.
Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson is High-End Handcuff
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay ranked all 32 RB handcuff tandems. Benson ranked highly, coming in 12th out of 32.
Here's what Kay wrote:
"Benson’s rookie season failed to get off the ground after veteran James Conner turned in one of the finest seasons of his lengthy NFL career. With Conner staying healthy and highly productive, the Day 2 draft pick couldn't get enough volume to be worthy of rostering in most fantasy formats.
"That should change in 2025, with Conner himself acknowledging that both him and Benson are set to work within a more equal timeshare on a Cardinals squad pushing to become “the best rushing team in football”.
"With Benson bulking up and stating that he’s added more explosion to his game, Arizona could become the next club to feature two top-end fantasy backs in the same offense. Given Benson’s modest ADP and vast upside, managers should jump at this low-risk, high-reward opportunity," Kay wrote.
Benson showed potential in his rookie season, but a year-two leap is a likely occurrence in 2025. While Conner has been relatively durable despite a heavy workload, it may be smart to give him more rest if Benson is able to take on a bigger role.
So while Conner will likely remain the bellcow, Benson brings a different dimension to the field.
Perhaps every NFL team goes through this type of narrative, but with a running scheme that is already extremely effective, it's hard to imagine Benson not stepping up and delivering at least to some degree.
If Conner misses any significant time, Arizona will have a legitimate option to run the show in the backfield. That production will only be good for your fantasy football team.