Arizona Cardinals Rivals Sign Pro Bowl CB
The Arizona Cardinals will see more of cornerback Shaquill Griffin in 2025.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Griffin is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Sources: Former Pro Bowl CB Shaquill Griffin is signing with the #Seahawks. Griffin had 2 INTs and 6 PBUs for the #Vikings last season," Schultz wrote on X.
More on Shaquill Griffin
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Griffin's deal is a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with incentives. The two sides were reportedly taking throughout the entire offseason.
Griffin, originally a third-round pick by Seattle in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks. During that stretch, he started 53 of his 57 games played and tallied 48 passes defensed with six interceptions.
2019 saw his best season to date, making the Pro Bowl with Seattle.
Since leaving the Seahawks in 2021, he's slowly but surely seen his playing time dwindle.
He inked a three-year, $44.5 million contract with the Jaguars and started 14 games for Jacksonville before landing on injured reserve in 2022 after just five games.
Griffin was cut ahead of the 2023 season and has since bounced between the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and most recently the Minnesota Vikings. He's started just ten games in the last two seasons.
Now, the nearly 30-year-old cornerback arrives to Seattle to be a backup to two talented cornerbacks in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.
Last season, Seattle's pass defense ranked just outside of the top ten with 211.9 yards allowed per game through the air.
The Seahawks again swept the Cardinals during their standard two divisional meetings, holding Arizona's offense to a combined 24 points in both matchups.
The Cardinals didn't make any changes to their offensive firepower moving into 2025, so time will tell if names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson will find more success.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort certainly believes that's the case.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out," said Ossenfort after the draft.
"I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year.
"I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year. I'm excited to get going on that here as on field activities start here over the next week.”
The Cardinals will battle the Seahawks in Week 4 (Thursday Night Football) and Week 10.