3 Last-Second Moves Arizona Cardinals Could Make
We are a little over a month away from the start of Arizona Cardinals training camp, and there's really not much left to do for the organization - let alone the entire NFL.
By now, the players they are interested in signing in free agency and locking up rookies to their first contracts is just about finished. Short of smaller moves, we likely won't have much else going on between now and then.
The Cardinals' checklist is mostly taken care of following a busy offseason full of big splashes. Still, there are some areas that could stand for reinforcements, perhaps even starters.
I don't feel like we will see many, if any moves made between now and training camp -- at least nothing major for the Cardinals -- but I would consider three moves to make at least before the preseason gets started in August, including a key re-signing and an addition to the offense.
Re-sign Will Hernandez
That's right, I am continuing to beat the "re-sign Will Hernandez" drum and I don't plan to apologize for stopping anytime soon.
Right guard is among the Cardinals' largest weaknesses. No moves were made to address the position, and the team is currently relying on relative unknowns to hold it down between second-year man Isaiah Adams and free agent acquisition Royce Newman.
Considering the Cardinals are looking to win now, I would encourage bringing Hernandez back.
He does have some injury history and is getting long in the tooth, but he's a big-time budget guy to add and could wind up being a full time starter in a best-case scenario.
Sign a wide receiver
Someone, anyone at this point, but the current depth chart on the Cardinals roster is not good enough. It's Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, and everyone else. There remains hype for Greg Dortch, but I'm done holding out hope.
I believe Zay Jones could rebound, but that's a longshot to happen. And I like Xavier Weaver, but I question if he will ever be able to inherit a larger role.
It leaves the wide receiver spot open, and it needs to be addressed.
The Jaguars recently released Gabe Davis and that would be my perfect signing if I were running the show. He's still a younger guy with big-time playmaking ability. He struggled significantly last season, but a more specific role with the Cardinals could be what he needs.
DJ Chark is also available, but he's been an afterthought across the league for a minute. He would be a budget signing, but with a low floor and upsides.
Consider veteran receiver
There are some pretty significant names at wide receiver left on the free agent market. I have been a proponent that Arizona should steer away from that direction and instead focus on guys who can fill current needs (i.e. speedsters), but you may be putting yourself against a wall here.
Could the Cardinals wind up signing guys like Keenan Allen? Amari Cooper? Nelson Agholor? It's not the craziest of possibilities, I suppose.
Again, it wouldn't be my first choice, but beggars can't be choosers and the Cardinals are trending that direction right now at wide receiver.