Arizona Cardinals Rivals' Star Arrested
We're slowly but surely approaching training camp dates for all 32 organizations - the Arizona Cardinals included - and it's been a mostly quiet offseason for the league in terms of off-field issues.
Well, until now.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested on Thursday night on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to local authorities.
More from ESPN's reporting:
"Lenoir, a 25-year-old Los Angeles native, was released from jail early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month, according to jail records.
"According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers had approached a group that included Lenoir and observed a gun inside a parked vehicle. When police asked for the keys, another man tossed them to Lenoir. Lenoir then threw the keys to a third man who tried to hide them, according to multiple reports.
"The 49ers have not released a statement on the matter."
In November of last season, the 49ers awarded Lenoir a five-year, $88.8 million extension after he proved himself to be one of their key players on the defensive side of the ball.
Lenoir May Not Face Serious Consequences
As far as potential consequences go, 49ers on SI's Jose Sanchez doesn't believe any major punishments are coming:
"As far as consequences go for him, I doubt the 49ers or the NFL will get involved. This arrest will not cause him to be suspended. It would be shocking if he were.
"At most, a fine will be handed to him, but it will probably be more of a slap on the wrist. I'm sure Kyle Shanahan will have some words for him when he shows up in training camp next month.
"This situation just seems like it could've been avoided. The bright side is that it isn't a serious charge, but it is an unnecessary one since he used poor judgment."
How This Impacts Arizona Cardinals
If Lenoir were to miss any time this season, that would take away one of San Francisco's top playmakers on defense, which ultimately would help the Cardinals in their pursuit for an NFC West crown - something they haven't done since 2015.
The Cardinals are in San Francisco in Week 3 of the regular season and host them in Week 11.
Arizona swept their season series over the 49ers in 2024, stopping a four-game losing streak previously held by the organization.