Arizona Cardinals Must Answer These 3 Burning Questions
The Arizona Cardinals, unlike in many recent seasons, have come out of the current offseason addition cycle with a good deal of answers, rather than more questions.
That alone is an encouraging concept.
Instead of puzzling over how they’ll manage to fill certain holes and how they’ll make up for talent deficiencies along the roster, the questions have shifted more towards individual players, coaches and results.
With that in mind, here are three questions that do remain as training camp begins to inch closer:
1: Who will be Arizona Cardinals’ Most Impactful Defender?
GM Monti Ossenfort did almost nothing but bring in stud defensive players, both through the draft and via free agency.
Names like Josh sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell headlined the signings, while Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson led their rookie class.
The question is, which one of these players will truly step up to become the impact Arizona needs? One of them? All of them? A combination of a few?
The nice part about this question is that there’s no wrong answer. Even names like Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari have a chance to show out in camp and make a big splash when given the opportunity.
It’s not a question of “if” anymore, it’s a question of “who.”
2: Are Arizona Cardinals’ Offensive Issues Scheme-Related?
Much has been written about the need for both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray to step up. There’s also been a hefty amount of onus placed on offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for an inconsistent offensive attack in 2024.
It appears that Harrison is rounding into the star he can become. He looks almost completely transformed, both physically and mentally.
Murray, meanwhile, will have to find a way to deliver more consistency in 2025, but there’s never been a question of his talent.
If the eye test shows proper execution by both Murray and Harrison, and the results aren’t there, that may speak volumes about the coaching and schematic design.
3: Can Arizona Cardinals Stay Healthy?
The Cardinals are in a position where they have significantly more depth than in previous seasons. Still, injuries are part of the NFL, and something that often cannot be avoided, especially throughout the course of a tough 17-week season.
In 2024, Arizona lost both its marquee defensive line free agents to injury in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. Rookie DL Darius Robinson was a standout at camp, but went down with an injury that derailed most of his 2025 season — a larger blow to the Cardinals’ DL than many might have thought.
There’s no way to avoid injuries altogether, but it will be the extent to which Arizona is able to limit those injuries, and whether or not they affect positions that have enough depth built around them to withstand the blow that matters most.