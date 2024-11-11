Cardinals Rookie Impresses in First Start
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals weren't sure if starting safety Jalen Thompson would be ready to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 10.
Thompson, who started every game prior to Sunday, suffered an ankle injury late in the practice week and was questionable entering game time.
90 minutes before kickoff, Thompson was ruled out, and rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson received his first starting nod.
Taylor-Demerson, a fourth-round pick by Arizona this past April, shined in preseason play while starters were rested - though playing against the likes of Rodgers, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson was a test he hadn't taken after playing just nine percent of defensive snaps ahead of Week 10.
He passed.
Taylor-Demerson was part of a Cardinals defense that has now limited opposing offenses to under ten points in consecutive weeks while also preventing no touchdowns for the last three outings at home.
His six tackles ranked third on the team while he was the only Cardinals player with two pass deflections in Arizona's 31-6 victory.
After the game, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he was a fan.
“Yeah, I liked it. ‘JT’ (S Jalen Thompson), he just had a little bit of an ankle on Thursday, and with that,(we) just didn't want him to try to push through it right now. We feel really good about ‘Rabbit’ (Taylor-Demerson). (He) stepped in and played good," said Gannon.
"I didn't see any miscommunication. I thought he made some plays out there and he played well.”
Fellow safety and Cardinals leader Budda Baker was also impressed.
“He was flying around the ball today, definitely something special. Of course, we miss JT (S Jalen Thompson), that's my dog. Rabbit (Taylor-Demerson) did a great job filling in. We always were looking at each other and (had) good communication, so it was definitely something special. He did a great job, so I am very excited for his future.”
After the game, Taylor-Demerson himself reacted to his first start:
On his pass deflection play in the end zone:
“Just (studying) tendencies throughout the week, being prepared. I kind of had a good feeling. Being a rookie on the field, I kind of figured he was going to pick on me, so I was on high alert all week.”
On the Cardinals defense not allowing a touchdown in the last three home games for the first time since 1926:
“I didn’t know that.That’s crazy. I feel like that just speaks to the leaders that we have in our defensive room. They really take the game seriously. I appreciate that. Get used to it. We got something cooking out here.”
On what he saw on the field while the defense performed:
“Man, I was just playing ball. It’s kind of crazy because games like this when you just leave the field, you’re just like ‘wow’. You’re just playing ball, so I can’t even walk you through the play-by-play. I was just locked in. The older guys were leaning on me today and I don’t want to be the weakest link. ‘JT’ (S Jalen Thompson) was down. And me coming in, there should be no drop off, and there wasn’t.”
Arizona's on bye this week, which gives Thompson more time to rest and recover ahead of their return to action.
That would relegate Taylor-Demerson back to a bench role - though they now know he can be deployed properly if needed.
You can color the Cardinals impressed.