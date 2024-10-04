Cardinals vs 49ers Could Set Scorching Record
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers could see history made on Sunday - though it won't come at the expense of either side.
Week 5's NFC West battle could see a record set for hottest temperature at Levi's Stadium with an expected temperature of 92 degrees.
From SFGate's Alex Simon:
"Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Bay Area office, told SFGATE there’s a greater than 90% chance of Sunday’s temperature being in the 90s. ... It would be a record for a 49ers game at Levi’s.
"Since the stadium opened in 2014, two games are tied for the hottest at kickoff on record: Sept. 10, 2017, when it was 87 degrees against the Carolina Panthers, and Oct. 7, 2019, when it hit the same mark in a Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns. Flynn said it is a 'near certainty' that Sunday’s forecast will be at or above 88 degrees and break the record."
The Cardinals play in an area with a retractable roof at State Farm Stadium but practice outside in the heat throughout the week.
"I think I learned this long time ago: The advantag is to the team that thinks it's an advantage. We're adapted to it," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about the weather.
More from NBC Bay Area:
"Fans have raised concerns about how hot the stadium can get since it opened in July 2014. The 49ers' debut at Levi's Stadium was a preseason game in August that year featuring 80-degree weather. The heat drove thousands of fans to leave the-then new stadium midway through the game."
