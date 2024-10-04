Cardinals Know Marvin Harrison Jr. Needs More Opportunity
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are fully aware of one of their biggest problems.
No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has found himself injected early into games through the team's 1-3 start, though his production (and targets) tend to sway away as the game goes deeper.
It's an odd occurrence, though looking at Harrison's stat line (15 REC, 243 YARDS, 4 TD) you wouldn't venture to believe something was up.
“I felt that too. We have to get our best players the ball," said Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after Sunday's lost to Washington.
Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing says Harrison's drop in targets throughout the game is something the team is aware of.
"I really can't attribute it to one area, but something we certainly need to look at," Petzing told reporters.
According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Harrison has a combined 15 targets, six receptions and 66 yards after the first quarter in 2024.
Even after explosive starts, the Cardinals are going away from one of their top players throughout the course of a game.
Murray isn't going to force things that aren't there, though he's aware the Cardinals simply need to get their top pick more touches.
“I think there's times and places for those moments. Obviously, I would love to throw him (WR Marvin Harrison Jr.) the ball every play. I'd love to throw (WR) Mike (Wilson), Trey (McBride), everybody, the ball every play, but that's not the case," said Murray.
"Yeah, I can feel it. I feel like during that game, there was kind of a lull in the middle of it where he didn't touch the ball. I think in order to create explosives, you have to get the ball to your best players, and they need to touch the ball. I know that. Obviously (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) knows that and we have to be better.”
Even Harrison admitted that sometimes, the game just pans out that way.
"The games flow certain ways, whether you're down, up, there's different scenarios and situations throughout the game. That's not something that I kind of really try to pay attention to. I can try to just control what I can control whenever the ball does come away and make a play," he told reporters earlier this week in the locker room.
Still, when you've got a Maserati, you don't forget where the keys are.
