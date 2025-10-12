Cardinals Set For This Shakeup Says Insider
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will look different in their Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Cardinals have already reportedly made one big change to the offense, plugging in Jacoby Brissett at quarterback while Kyler Murray deals with a foot injury that could linger past this week (read more here) - though that's not the only adjustment.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will start Bam Knight at running back today.
Insider Reveals More Change for Cardinals Offense
"Kyler Murray's not going to play today. Jacoby Brissett took all the reps with the Cardinals' starting offense this week. It was a sprained foot that Murray incurred against the Titans last week. It'll be Brissett against his former team," Schefter said this morning.
"It won't be the only change on the Cardinals offense. Bam Knight moves into a more prominent role at the running back position ahead of Michael Carter today. So it'll be Jacoby Brissett and Bam Knight going up against the Indianapolis Colts as the Cardinals try to rebound from that difficult defeat last week."
The Cardinals, down starter James Conner for the year with backup Trey Benson currently on injured reserve, have yet to get their rushing attack going in 2025.
Murray, their leading rusher for the year, will also be out today as previously mentioned. Arizona's clip of 118 rushing yards per game falls way below expectations for a team primarily predicated on establishing the run under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Enter Knight, who impressed in preseason and scored a touchdown last week for the Cardinals.
Arizona's backfield has been under heavy discussion since Emari Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line in last week's loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Between Carter, Demercado and Knight, the Cardinals were expected to ride the hot hand entering the next stretch of the schedule - and it looks like Arizona is staying true to just that.
After losing three straight, the Cardinals desperately need to get something going on the offensive side of the ball.
Especially with Murray out, Arizona's rushing attack will need to play their part in major fashion if the Cardinals will upset the 4-1 Colts in just a few hours.
They need some sort of juice, and they believe this week Knight can provide just that. We'll see how he does.