Insider Drops Bomb on Kyler Murray Status vs Colts
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
From NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
"The Arizona Cardinals are leaving the door open for Kyler Murray, but they’re preparing for Jacoby Brissett to start Sunday vs. the , per The Insiders. Murray is dealing with a mid-foot sprain and Brissett got most of the practice work all week. Final decision Sunday morning.
"Kyler Murray’s injury, a mid-foot sprain, is a version of a Lisfranc injury, source said. There is a possibility Murray is out more than this week, as pushing it can cause an aggravation."
Jacoby Brissett will most likely start in his place on Sunday, and could be for the next week or two.
This was somewhat expected, as Murray shortly departed from last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury before returning and finishing the game.
Murray didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday before returning Friday in limited capacity. He was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report.
On Saturday, the Cardinals officially signed practice squad Kedon Slovis to the active roster, spelling even more intrigue and clouds around Murray's availability.
Arizona will reveal their official list of inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday, though initial indications are Murray won't be available for the first time in 2025.
Jacoby Brissett Ready for Start
Brissett was signed this past offseason in hopes of providing a solid security blanket behind Murray if it was ever needed.
Now, it looks like it is.
Brissett is widely viewed as one of the league's top insurance options at quarterback, and the Cardinals hope he'll continue his preseason form, where he looked strong and comfortable operating offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system.
"Same stuff, different day," Brissett told reporters this week. "I've been through it before."
Will Cardinals Miss Kyler Murray?
Murray's athleticism and ability to do damage on the ground is something defensive coordinators have to take into account when game-planning, and often times it's saved the Cardinals from either rough offensive line play or subpar play-calling.
However, Brissett feels like a passer capable of working within the boundaries of the offense. Brissett has 53 starts under his belt entering this week and previously worked with Petzing during their time in Cleveland.
“I’ve been in this offense before. It was one of the reasons why I chose this place,” Brissett told reporters on Friday. “I have the utmost confidence in myself and the offense and the guys that we have.”
How Does Cardinals Offense Change?
The Cardinals have struggled to run the ball this season, and while Murray hasn't quite been at fault for the lack of scoring, Arizona may find more success passing the ball with Brissett under center.
The run game struggles will only deplete with Murray, the team's leading rusher to this point, out of the picture.
One thing that may work in Arizona's favor is the lack of game film on Brissett with the Cardinals, as Indianapolis will have to make true in-game adjustments without much previously to work off of.
Truthfully, the offensive approach might not change drastically with Brissett under center - though it may be reasonable to expect a more pass-oriented plan of attack.