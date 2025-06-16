Arizona Cardinals Seventh-Round Pick is Sleeper
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals selected plenty of impactful players throughout the course of the 2025 NFL Draft.
First-round pick Walter Nolen III has potential to be one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL while second-round corner Will Johnson was one of the best cornerback prospects in the draft.
While those players are expected to make an impact, it's seventh-round safety Kitan Crawford who is being labeled as a sleeper heading into the 2025 season by CBS Sports:
Arizona Cardinals Safety Kitan Crawford is Sleeper
"Crawford's workout was more impressive than his film at Nevada, but he didn't feel like a seventh-round selection. There's an uphill climb ahead of the former Nevada star to seeing the field at safety. He has the athletic gifts to make noise early in camp," wrote Chris Trapasso.
Crawford was a four-star recruit in the 2020 high school class and was honorable mentions for the Big 12 and Mountain West in 2023/24, appearing in 46 games with Texas before transferring to Nevada.
Our own Richie Bradshaw offered this on Crawford entering this season:
"There can be next to zero expectations placed on a seventh round pick if we’re being completely honest and fair. If you’re wondering what to expect this year, look forward to a player who will be competing for their spot on the roster.
"Best case scenario for Crawford is to find a role on special teams and work his way up from there."
The Cardinals move into 2025 with a strong safety tandem in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson with a strong rotational piece in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson behind.
Crawford most likely will have to earn his stripes on special teams to make an impact this season like Trapasso suggested, but the Nevada product did say he would be rooming with Baker.
“My plan coming in, because I’m going into the room with (S) Budda Baker, I watched Budda Baker a lot. I studied his game a lot. I’m a fan of his game. I’m coming in just being an impact on special teams, learning from Budda and just being an all-around good safety," said Crawford.
"From just watching his game, just being confident, for sure. I know that’s one. Process the information fast. I can learn a lot from him. He’s a veteran, so I’m ready. Can’t wait.”