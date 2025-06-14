WATCH: Arizona Cardinals first-round pick throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game
The Arizona Cardinals made a strong effort to improve their defense this offseason, specifically across the defensive line. They added veteran players such as Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Josh Sweat in free agency. And they also added Walter Nolen III out of Texas A&M with the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Nolen III came out of high school as the number one overall recruit in the country before landing with the Aggies. He eventually grew into an AP First-team All-American by his junior year and was named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman.
The addition of Nolen III shows how much the Cardinals are pushing for a change on the defensive side of the ball. Getting to the quarterback has become a huge part of success in this league, and Nolen III will only help in getting the edges free to create pressure in opposing backfields.
Nolen III and the Cardinals just finished up mandatory minicamp and will now get a bit of a break before training camp resumes in just over a month. In the meantime, Nolen III was welcomed to Arizona by throwing out the first pitch at a recent Arizona Diamondbacks' game.
For a first pitch, it wasn't bad! Many times, first pitches are wild and off center, but Nolen's first pitch came in high and right over the middle of the plate as he went with the loft throw.
If Nolen III's play on the gridiron can match his extremely above-average first pitch, then the Cardinals will get a great return on their investment.
