Cardinals Show Interest in Pro Bowl QB
The Arizona Cardinals brought in free agent QB Tyler Huntley for a visit, as reflected on the league's transaction report.
Huntley, 27, played last season for the Miami Dolphins and started five games in 2024.
Huntley is entering his sixth season in the league with his first four coming with the Baltimore Ravens.
His Pro Bowl season came in 2022, where Huntley replaced an injured Lamar Jackson and led them to a playoff appearance.
The move to bring Huntley in for a workout comes as a surprise considering the Cardinals do have starter Kyler Murray and recently signed backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a lucrative contract.
Arizona does have third-string option Clayton Tune, who hasn't impressed the Cardinals since arriving as a Day 3 pick a few years ago.
Whether the Cardinals are simply doing homework on a potential option down the line or seriously looking to add to their quarterback room, Huntley does bring some solid experience.
Huntley has 14 starts and 25 total games appeared in while also possessing the athletic ability the Cardinals have coveted in their quarterback room.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was a fan of Huntley:
"Snoop has started multiple and many big games," McDaniel said (h/t Ravens on SI).
"As a quarterback, understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of someone else and assert their own personality and skillset and traits within the offense and lead people."
Huntley may wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft finishes to find a new home, as that's when the second wave of free agency begins when teams look to fill holes they couldn't in the draft.
If that's in Arizona - we'll see, though the Cardinals didn't bring him in by accident.