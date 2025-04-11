Cardinals Showing Interest in Former Ravens Pro Bowl QB
The Arizona Cardinals could be looking to address the quarterback depth behind Kyler Murray for the 2025 season.
Per reports from Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Cardinals hosted former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley for a workout, likely with hopes of potentially signing him. Huntley spent this past season with the Miami Dolphins when they brought him in after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
Huntley, 27, started all five games he appeared in for Miami during the 2024 campaign while posting a 2-3 record. He completed 86 of 133 passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions along with 26 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in September before Huntley got the start against the Tennessee Titans that the veteran would be ready in Tagovailoa's absence.
"Snoop has started multiple and many big games," McDaniel said, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. "As a quarterback, understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of someone else and assert their own personality and skillset and traits within the offense and lead people."
Huntley originally went undrafted out of Utah in 2020 before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad. He eventually became the full-time backup to Lamar Jackson in 2021, apperaing in seven games while going 122 of 188 passing for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptons. He added 47 carries for 294 yards and two more scores on the ground.
In 2022, Huntley only played in six games (four starts) for the Ravens but still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod as an injury replacement.
Time will tell if Huntley lands with the Cardinals or if another team swoops in and signs him.
