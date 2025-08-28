Former Cardinals Captain Visiting Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 season without inside linebacker Kyzir White, who hit free agency this past offseason and has yet to find a new home.
That could be changing soon.
The Indianapolis Colts are hosting White on a visit today, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
More on Kyzir White
White spent the previous two seasons in Arizona, earning captaincy rights for both years under head coach Jonathan Gannon - who he played under in their previous stop with the Philadelphia Eagles.
White was considered one of the leaders of the Cardinals' defense thanks to his toughness, production and voice within the locker room. White undoubtedly was one of the more respected players for the Cardinals during his short tenure with the team.
"He (was) a captain so that's a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense," Gannon said this offseason on losing White.
White - tallied 227 total tackles for the Cardinals in 28 games, establishing himself as a consistent ballhawk within the front seven.
How Cardinals Replaced Him
However, the Cardinals were hoping to get more pass coverage production next to current starter Mack Wilson - and some believe that's why Arizona moved on from the veteran. The Cardinals inked Akeem Davis-Gaither to a deal in free agency while drafting Cody Simon in the fourth round.
Davis-Gaither has gotten majority of run with the Cardinals' first-team defense throughout camp, though Arizona hasn't announced any clear winners from the position battle as of yet.
In beefing up spots such as the defensive line and secondary, the Cardinals also hope they can fill some of the gaps left by White with increased production in other areas.
How White Fits With Colts
Colts on SI's Drake Wally offered this on how White would fit in Indianapolis:
"Currently, the Colts have Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, and Segun Olubi occupying the linebacker ranks. After Indianapolis had to place Jaylon Carlies on Injured Reserve, with plans for him to return, it makes sense that the Colts are observing other linebackers.
"White isn't the flashiest player to bring onto the defense, but he has the talent to provide a solid name at the second level if Anarumo wants to rotate linebackers and give names like Franklin or Bachie a breather.
"Also, if the Colts want a linebacker who can bring the pain to the ground game, White just might be their guy. White will look to impress the Colts enough to warrant himself a spot on the roster, which was just whittled down to the first 53-man look."
