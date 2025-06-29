Arizona Cardinals Star Gets Honest on Excitement for 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of hype, excitement and opportunity approaching 2025.
Rightfully so.
For a team that almost made the playoffs in 2024, a busy offseason only strengthened their roster - and with training camp on the horizon, the Cardinals enter a year many could consider postseason or bust in the desert.
Star safety Budda Baker - appearing on the Mina Kimes Show - says he has full belief in what's happening in Arizona.
Budda Baker 'Ten Toes Down' for Arizona Cardinals
"I was drafted here, I know it was a different GM and a different coaching staff, but for me all I've been trying to do is do my job at a high level each and every day," Baker said (h/t NFL.com)
"Of course, I'm a sore loser, I hate losing, and my career with the Cardinals has kind of been more losing than winning.
"But for me it's just stay ten toes down, you believe in what you believe in, and I believe in this coaching staff, I believe in these players that we brought in, free agency, draft, and very excited for the future."
Baker is joined by a plethora of new defensive talent from both free agency and the draft - as Arizona did a stellar job addressing all three levels of his side of the ball to potentially see their defense jump from good to great in 2025.
After inking a three-year, $54 million extension to stay with the team, Baker will again be relied on to provide a valuable mix of leadership and production in order to get the Cardinals back in the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Baker's been through numerous regime changes with little success to his name despite being one of the more respected players at his position with four All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections.
A major part of Arizona's success rides on the shoulders of Kyler Murray, who Baker has full confidence in.
"We haven't had a lot of national games, and people kind of see him as a 'shirt' guy, but this guy can make all the throws inside the pocket, outside the pocket, and he's quick," Baker said.
"You see it on tape, he's outrunning everybody all the time. ... It's definitely exciting, but it's cool to just lay under the weeds and have him be that underrated guy, just kind of show who he is this year and throughout the whole season."