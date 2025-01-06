Cardinals Soar in Season Finale Win vs 49ers
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals ended their regular season on a high note with a 47-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
Arizona finishes the 2024 season with an 8-9 record, doubling their win total from last season.
It was one of the rare performances of complementary football from Arizona, who put up their fourth 30+ point performance and second 40+ point outing of the season while the Cardinals forced three takeaways on the day on the defensive side of the ball.
Receiver Greg Dortch took over today in the absence of injured wideout Michael Wilson, as the slot receiver posted his first ever two-touchdown performance for the win.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. notched his eighth touchdown reception of the season in the process.
Quarterback Kyler Murray walked out of State Farm Stadium with 242 passing and four touchdowns.
Former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs was intercepted twice in the loss for San Francisco.
Quick Recap
A 30-yard gain from Dobbs to receiver Ricky Pearsall helped push the 49ers in scoring position on their opening drive.
After losing running back Isaac Guerendo to a knee/ankle injury on the fourth play from scrimmage, San Francisco added three points from a 50+ yard field goal from Jake Moody to push themselves ahead early, 3-0.
After the Cardinals went three-and-out on their opening drive, the 49ers tried (and failed) to add another field goal to the scoreboard after Moody pushed a 47-yard attempt wide left.
A fake punt by Arizona kept the chains moving on the ensuing drive, ultimately setting up Chad Ryland to boot home a 51-yard field goal to level the score at 3-3.
Sean Murphy-Bunting notched his third interception of the year to end the first quarter.
Cardinals slot receiver Greg Dortch found pay dirt first soon for both teams, catching and running on a 23-yard touchdown reception to push Arizona ahead 10-3.
It didn't take long for the 49ers to find their first touchdown, as the 49ers slowly drove down the field before Dobbs reached the end zone on a one-yard rush to level the score at 10-10.
Shortly after, Trey McBride found his second receiving touchdown of the season on a beautiful corner route to again give Arizona the lead once again, 17-10.
With 16 seconds left in the first half, Pearsall reached the end zone to even the score with just a few seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Cardinals - with all three timeouts - managed to march down the field and add an extra three points via another Ryland field goal, this time from 49 yards out to give Arizona a 20-17 advantage heading into the break.
After both teams exchanged punts to start the second half, Dortch found the end zone for a second time. Arizona opted to try a two-point conversion but failed, extending their lead to 26-17.
On the ensuing drive, Juszczyk got in on the fun with a 36-yard touchdown reception to keep San Francisco within striking distance, 26-24.
A third straight touchdown between SF/AZ was scored to start the fourth quarter, as Michael Carter scooted for a four-yard score to again extend Arizona's lead 33-24.
The Cardinals crossed the 40-point threshold with just under six minutes left thanks to a beautiful fade route to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the corner of the end zone, all but putting the game out of reach.
After the 49ers turned the ball over on downs, Arizona benched their starters, as Clayton Tune and the backups entered action to bring the game to its close.
Tony Jones Jr. had other ideas, breaking free for a 46-yard run with under two minutes remaining to put the icing on the cake.