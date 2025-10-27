All Cardinals

Cardinals Spark Speculation After Surprise Roster Moves

The return of a high draft pick could potentially be on the way.

Donnie Druin

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- A pair of roster moves following the Arizona Cardinals' bye week has fans buzzing on the potential doors that may be opening as a result.

The Cardinals earlier today released RB Michael Carter and DB Darren Hall, clearing two spaces on the active roster ahead of their Week 9 battle against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

With two prominent faces potentially returning soon from their respective injured lists, fans around the Valley are buzzing in hopes the Cardinals will be getting some major help after their 2-5 start:

Walter Nolen III

Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen II
Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III high-fives teammates prior to a preseason game against the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025, in Glendale. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nolen, the team's first-round pick in the 2025 draft class, hit the practice field for the first time two weeks ago after missing the entire pre/regular season with a calf injury suffered training at the team's facility before training camp.

“He's got a big time plan this week. Everyone's a little bit different with this. It's not just a week off here, so he has to keep progressing as he would if we had a normal week," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.

Nolen has until next Wednesday to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, though he can be boosted to the roster at any time.

With the moves today, there's good reason to believe that could be ahead of this week.

Nolen's presence as a game-wrecking interior player at Ole Miss leads to some heft expectations when he finally hits the grass for the Cardinals. Outside of Calais Campbell, Arizona's defensive line has been considerably underwhelming.

Garrett Williams

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett William
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' best cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after Week 2's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams, while it was confirmed he wouldn't miss the whole season, doesn't have a clear timetable for return - though he's past the minimum four games required to miss after being placed on injured reserve.

This might seem a bit more unlikely than Nolen, as Williams hasn't had his 21-day return window opened and he hasn't practiced.

However, the presence of Williams has been missed in Arizona's secondary. He's one of the best slot cornerbacks in the game and is a versatile weapon for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to deploy.

We should know more on both when Gannon speaks with reporters on Tuesday for the first time after the bye, though outside buzz is warranted given the potential that comes with two new open roster spots.

