Cardinals Star Featured in Madden 26 Reveal
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray made a cameo in EA's trailer reveal for Madden NFL 26, which is set to be released later this summer.
Murray appears at the 55 second mark in the video (embedded below) which features the Cardinals on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, scrambling and eventually sliding before two defenders can reach him.
Dynamic weather is a feature for the game's release, and perhaps his slide during a rainy matchup showcases how player movement will look on a wet surface.
Kyler Murray in New Madden Trailer
Quarterbacks got an overhaul entering Madden 26, which is supposed to reflect various different styles and mannerisms for passers at the NFL level.
From Madden's release blog:
"The Quarterback is the most iconic position in all of sports. To reflect that, Madden NFL 26 has completely reimagined quarterback mechanics, from animations to behaviors with our QB DNA. Not only are you watching Josh Allen’s rocket arm fire off a deep pass mid-jump, you’re doing that when you’re playing as Josh Allen, too. More than 500 new quarterback animations were added to Madden NFL 26.
"QB Signatures in Madden 26 are a visual replication of everything from how each quarterback holds the football in the pocket to their arm slot when slinging it down the field. We have overhauled our player traits system with 50 new player traits across numerous positions, all backed by real-world NFL tendency data. Does your quarterback in real life throw more often to the right side of the field? Joe Burrow, for example, will be more likely to set his feet before throwing than other quarterbacks. Josh Allen, as fearless as he is in real-life, will be trucking defenders as he takes a chance to scramble for a first down instead.
"Whether it’s Lamar Jackson getting shifty to avoid hits or Matt Stafford dropping his arm down to finesse a screen pass -- pocket presence, scrambling tendencies, and passing styles reflect the unique traits of today’s stars and tomorrow’s legends."
What exactly that could mean for Murray remains to be seen, though his scrambling ability is certainly unique and different from other peers passing the ball.
Murray's entering a make-or-break season in Arizona, as the Cardinals passer has all eyes and pressure on him to push Arizona to a playoff berth.
If not, his future in the desert could very well be in jeopardy.