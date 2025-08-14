Arizona Cardinals Star Makes Massive Jump on NFL Top 100
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has long been considered one of the best at his position across the league, although some years he feels less celebrated than others in the NFL.
That was not the case for last season, as his peers voted him the 34th best player in the NFL on this year's edition of the league's Top 100 players.
Baker posted a career-best 167 tackles in 2024, which was the eighth-best in the league. He was also the highest tackle producer that didn't play linebacker. On a Cardinals' defense that exceeded expectations, Baker was the heart and soul of their efforts.
In a three minute segment highlighting players across the league's comments on Baker, there was one thing that they all had in common -- he plays fast and hits hard.
A few NFC West rivals sang high-praises of the Cardinals star defender. Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams could only describe him as an explicit word that was redacted by the film crew. WIlliams said, "Playing someone like Budda, man, you got to get your chin strap ready."
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says you always have to know where he's at on the field, "because he's trying to hunt somebody." Purdy calls him the quarterback of the defense and said Baker is always moving. "He can drop back into coverage, come down, fill a gap, hit a running back in the 'A' gap... so for me it's like every play I walk up, I'm like, 'Alright, where's #3?"
A fellow safety peer, Seattle Seahawks' Julian Love said Baker does everything and noted the team "gives him some freedom" to do so. "It's just, his motor is unlike anybody else. He plays full speed all the time."
Several guys across the rest of the league threw props Baker's way. Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch put it simply: "He's a dawg. Can't take nothing away from him. He's a dawg." Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox admitted the team had specific plays that could change depending on where he lined up on the field.
It was a special, special season for Baker, who is locked up in the desert for the foreseeable future. He's grinding his way to a spot in the franchise's historic Ring of Honor, while continuing to be a landmark player at the safety spot for the entirety of football.