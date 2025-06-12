Cardinals Star Named Breakout Candidate
The Arizona Cardinals have a talented group of young players. While some immediately stepped into their role and performed at a high level, other have shown steady development.
Arizona's secondary, though noted as one of the least-talented groups in the NFL pre-draft, was one of the most glaring instances of young talent showing considerable growth behind head coach and proclaimed DB whisperer Jonathan Gannon.
But there was one player who seemed to be immediately ready for the bright lights of the NFL: CB Garrett Williams.
Why Williams Could Breakout
Williams, despite being just 24 years old, burst onto the scene in his first game back from an ACL tear in his 2023 rookie season.
He only improved from there, posting sturdy numbers and locking down a difficult slot corner position, providing a true anchor to a defense that lacked a steady pass rush or a true outside CB1.
And although the Cardinals bolstered that position with a promising young prospect in Will Johnson, it's Williams who was noted as a breakout candidate by FOX Sports' David Helman.
"Williams would already be a star if he played on a better defense or in a bigger market. He was one of the best nickel corners in football last year, but it got lost in the noise when the Cardinals faded down the stretch. This year, he’s got more help. Arizona spent the offseason investing in defense, which should give Williams a better opportunity to shine. His time is coming; I’m confident," Helman wrote.
Williams earned an exceptional 83.7 coverage grade, per PFF. That grade was the fourth-best among all NFL corners.
While Williams isn't exactly a name fans of the NFL know, and for understandable reasons, he's one of the most technically sound and promising players at a position that tends to have a relatively short lifespan.
While it's possible the Cardinals have simply caught lightning in a bottle, it doesn't seem likely that Williams isn't on track to be one of the most underrated stars in the league.
With a majorly-improved pass rush to support him, as well as some secondary reinforcements in Johnson and some development from younger players like Starling Thomas V, Max Melton and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Williams may be able to stand out in the best way possible: by never having his name called by NFL announcers.
The league may not know now, but it's been hard to catch passes on Williams.