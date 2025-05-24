All Cardinals

Garrett Williams Must Step Up For Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals hope to have more production from Garrett Williams this season.

Jeremy Brener

San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams defends.
San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams defends. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are struggling at cornerback after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season following his placement on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

With Murphy-Bunting out for the year, the Cardinals will likely look for a veteran to help fill the void, but the team will need some help from within.

NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes cornerback Garrett Williams is the most underappreciated player on the team.

"Despite tearing his ACL at Syracuse in October of 2022, Williams declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and landed with the Cardinals early in Round 3," Filice wrote.

"The knee rehab delayed his professional debut until Week 7 of the ’23 campaign, but he picked off a pass in his very first game and went on to log six starts as a rookie, proving proficient in the increasingly crucial nickel role. Williams truly emerged as a stud slot defender in Year 2, leading the Cardinals with nine pass breakups while recording 58 tackles and two picks. An instinctive cover man who’s at his best with eyes on the quarterback, Williams fits swimmingly in Arizona’s zone-heavy scheme, and Cardinals coaches rave about his maniacal preparation."

Williams showcased a lot of growth between his first and second seasons, and there is still room for him to improve going into his third year with the Cardinals. Murphy-Bunting's absence will likely mean more job security for Williams, and that could help him feel a little more comfortable going into 2025.

Williams made 11 starts last season for the Cardinals in 16 appearances, and he will likely be the team's starting slot cornerback when the 2025 campaign begins.

In the meantime, Williams and his Cardinals teammates will head to the team's practice facility for OTA's in order to get better before Arizona holds training camp at the end of July.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News