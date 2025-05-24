Garrett Williams Must Step Up For Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are struggling at cornerback after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season following his placement on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.
With Murphy-Bunting out for the year, the Cardinals will likely look for a veteran to help fill the void, but the team will need some help from within.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes cornerback Garrett Williams is the most underappreciated player on the team.
"Despite tearing his ACL at Syracuse in October of 2022, Williams declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and landed with the Cardinals early in Round 3," Filice wrote.
"The knee rehab delayed his professional debut until Week 7 of the ’23 campaign, but he picked off a pass in his very first game and went on to log six starts as a rookie, proving proficient in the increasingly crucial nickel role. Williams truly emerged as a stud slot defender in Year 2, leading the Cardinals with nine pass breakups while recording 58 tackles and two picks. An instinctive cover man who’s at his best with eyes on the quarterback, Williams fits swimmingly in Arizona’s zone-heavy scheme, and Cardinals coaches rave about his maniacal preparation."
Williams showcased a lot of growth between his first and second seasons, and there is still room for him to improve going into his third year with the Cardinals. Murphy-Bunting's absence will likely mean more job security for Williams, and that could help him feel a little more comfortable going into 2025.
Williams made 11 starts last season for the Cardinals in 16 appearances, and he will likely be the team's starting slot cornerback when the 2025 campaign begins.
In the meantime, Williams and his Cardinals teammates will head to the team's practice facility for OTA's in order to get better before Arizona holds training camp at the end of July.