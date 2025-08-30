Arizona Cardinals Star Named Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate
Many have generally been of the mindset that Arizona Cardinals' first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has not lived up to expectations thus far in his young NFL career.
Whether that is or isn't fair to say (it isn't), the truth is Harrison's rookie year — while good — did not produce the amount of volume that many were hoping for, considering he immediately became Arizona's No. 1 receiver.
That led to disappointment among Cardinals fans, media, and — perhaps loudest of all — the fantasy football community.
But Harrison is poised for a year-two jump, and most are on board with the idea that some level of growth is coming for the second-year receiver. And that may very well benefit your fantasy squad as well.
According to a recent article by The Athletic's Theo Gremminger, the Cardinals have a legitimate breakout candidate in Harrison.
Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Breakout Candidate
Here's what Gremminger had to say about Harrison's outlook for the 2025 fantasy football season:
"Harrison failed to deliver on sky-high expectations last season. Drafted at the Round 1-2 turn in many leagues ahead of his rookie season, he finished as the WR39 in PPG (11.6) and was a massive disappointment.
"The vibes this offseason are much stronger, with beat reporters and the team expecting a second-year leap. Improved self-scouting, a more consistent role, and occasional low aDOT usage should all help.
"A true breakout could come simply by turning more of his strong weeks (eight games of 15+ fantasy points last year) into consistent production while cutting down — or eliminating — the duds (eight games with 8 points or fewer)," Gremminger wrote.
Considering the type of run-first, tight end-emphasizing offense Drew Petzing and the Cardinals operate, it may very well be that Harrison is never among the fantasy football elites in terms of production.
But what 2025 will likely bring is a higher level of consistency. Rather than spacing out good performances with complete no-shows, Harrison should be able to haul in at least a decent baseline of targets.
Of course, part of that responsibility lies on QB Kyler Murray to consistently deliver accurately. He and Harrison needed to raise their level of rapport and chemistry, and appear to have done so, but the results will be telling in that regard.
Whether or not Harrison can win you your fantasy league or serve as WR1, he seems to be in line for a successful 2025.