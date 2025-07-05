Arizona Cardinals Star is Promising Building Block
The Arizona Cardinals have made it a point to stake their future success on home-grown, draft-and-develop players. That fact allows them to set themselves up for long-term, future-oriented success.
Former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. may not have had what some would have considered a satisfying rookie season, but he still showed flashes of the talent he can bring to Arizona.
Considering the Cardinals have not spent much time bolstering their offensive group, it's clear that GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon have confidence in Harrison's ability to develop into a top target for QB Kyler Murray.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton took a look at each NFL franchise, listing their most promising "building block" piece. Harrison represented the Cardinals in Moton's article.
"Based on what Marvin Harrison Jr. accomplished at Ohio State as the only player in school history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in multiple terms, he had a disappointing first year in the pros," Moton wrote.
"Despite that, the former Buckeye finished fifth among 2024 rookies in catches (62) and receiving yards (885) and tied for second in touchdown receptions (eight).
"Though tight end Trey McBride broke out with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns last season, the Arizona Cardinals' passing attack can feature two pass-catchers with 1,100-plus receiving yards.
"After an inefficient first year in the desert with a 53.4 percent catch rate, Harrison has bulked up, and he's ready to outmuscle defenders for 50-50 balls thrown his way.
"Moreover, Kyler Murray knows he must develop a stronger rapport with Harrison. They will be one of the league's most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in 2025," Moton continued.
It will be of the utmost importance for the Cardinals to fully unlock Harrison. The talent and physical skill is there, no question, but the adjustment period took longer than many would have hoped.
Arizona's offense also did not offer him much opportunity to play to his strengths. Since the Cardinals emphasize the run, throwing to tight ends and playing possession ball, there were few instances where Harrison was truly unleashed downfield — save for a few ill-designed and poorly-thrown back shoulder fades.
If Harrison can form a deadly 1-2 with McBride, there's little doubt Arizona's passing offense can catapult itself way above expectations and finish in the upper end of the NFL. It will take a group effort from Harrison, Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, however.