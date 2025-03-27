Cardinals Star Named Extension Candidate
Looming on the horizon of one of the Arizona Cardinals' most exciting success stories comes the inevitability of a financial commitment. Cardinals star TE Trey McBride is no exception to that.
Fans and local media have begun mulling over the idea that Arizona might have to offer McBride a big-time payday sooner rather than later - it would be smart business to do so.
But that need is becoming more and more real, with national outlets like Pro Football focus beginning to key in on that reality.
PFF compiled a list of 20 NFL players who are next in line for a significant contract extension from their team. Perhaps unsurprisingly, McBride stood out as Arizona's representation.
PFF had this to say about the star TE:
"McBride can easily be overlooked, but he has rounded into one of the premier tight ends in the NFL, actually pacing the position in PFF's wins above replacement metric in 2024. His 89.9 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons ranks behind just Kittle, and his 195 catches and 105 first downs are second to Kelce.
"The 25-year-old is in line to become one of the three highest-paid tight ends in football, surpassing T.J. Hockenson’s $16.5 million average annual value."
Considering the age of some of the big-name TEs ahead of McBride, it's honestly not out of the question to see him receive the largest TE contract in the NFL. At the very least, it should be in the top three.
Health maintaining, McBride still profiles as Arizona's best (only) x-factor in the passing game. Even if Marvin Harrison Jr. takes a second-year leap, OC Drew Petzing's scheme is one that will likely look to utilize the TE position (McBride especially) as a more primary target than any member of the WR group.
McBride collected 1,146 yards on 111 receptions with the Cardinals in 2024. Though he did struggle to find the end zone, he was both a reliable and dominant target for QB Kyler Murray, and has emerged as one of the most exciting young pass-catching TEs in the NFL.
Even with RB James Conner still rumbling down the field, McBride was arguably Arizona's most elite weapon offensively. His 86.8 overall PFF grade and 89.8 receiving grade were both only second to Kittle. While Kittle is still an elite player, he does turn 32 in 2025, and has had his fair share of injuries.
With a relatively open financial situation ahead of them, it would be wise for GM Monti Ossenfort to lock McBride up to a deal early. At just 25 years old, it's likely only up from here for the star young pass-catcher.