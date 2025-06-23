Arizona Cardinals Still Paying These 6 Former Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't have much dead cap space to deal with in 2025, partly due to the strong work done by general manager Monti Ossenfort to offload necessary players and keep the Cardinals financially healthy entering the new season.
Dead cap space - which is current money being allotted to players not on the team's active roster - isn't a big factor for Arizona, as their $7.39 million figure is the fourth-lowest in the entire NFL.
For comparison, the San Francisco 49ers lead the league with $92.9 million in that category. Fellow NFC West rivals in Seattle ($67.4 million) and Los Angeles ($50.8 million) are in the top ten of dead cap spending.
So - who are the Cardinals still paying?
*all numbers via Spotrac*
Arizona Cardinals Still Paying These Six Players in 2025
1. D.J. Humphries ($6.9 million)
Humphries suffered a torn ACL towards the end of the 2023 season and was cut last offseason, which saved the Cardinals around $15 million against the cap.
Humphries signed with the Kansas City Chiefs towards the end of 2024 and reportedly was supposed to land with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 before that deal fell through. Now, he's with the Los Angeles Rams.
2. Cameron Thomas ($230,334)
Thomas - a third-round pick in 2022 - spent two years in the desert before he was traded to the Chiefs in 2024. After being waived by Kansas City, he inked a deal with the Cleveland Browns, who he is still with.
3. Tejhaun Palmer ($138,921
Palmer was a sixth-round pick for the Cardinals in the 2024 draft but was released ahead of final roster cuts before Arizona signed him to their practice squad. He signed a futures contract this offseason and will be back for training camp.
4. Jaden Davis ($84,072)
Davis (seventh round) was another late-round pick for the Cardinals in 2024 and suffered the same fate as Palmer - being cut and signed to the practice squad. He is also on a futures deal.
5. Myles Murphy ($26,667)
Murphy signed as an undrafted free agent with Arizona last offseason and was cut. He's also not to be confused with fellow NFL defensive lineman Myles Murphy, who was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
6. Joe Shimko ($3,334)
Shimko was brought in to compete with long snapper Aaron Brewer last summer but did not win the job.